A Wood River woman is heading to prison for five years for the death of her mother-in-law. 51-year-old Amy L. Melchert received the maximum sentence for her guilty plea to one count of involuntary manslaughter for delivering a fatal dose of morphine to 85-year-old Wilma J. Melchert in 2019. Amy Melchert was a registered nurse responsible for her care.
Wilma Melchert had just been placed on hospice care at the time. Following an autopsy and toxicology screening, her death was ruled a homicide from an overdose of Morphine. Wilma Melchert had been diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, and dementia. According to a medical certification for her admission to hospice care, her life expectancy was 6 months or less. At the sentencing hearing, the state presented evidence indicating that Amy Melchert had a desire to hasten the death of Wilma Melchert. The prosecutors presented records of text messages Amy Melchert sent to others regarding an upcoming vacation and her aversion to the possibility of having to accommodate other relatives in her home for an extended period.