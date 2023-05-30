Alton police and firefighters were called to Riverfront Park early Monday to the report of a woman who either fell into or jumped into the Mississippi River. She was eventually pulled to safety thanks to the use of the Alton fire boat but was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Authorities were called just before 3am Monday to the report of a woman in the river near Riverfront Park hanging onto the old lock wall. Crews on shore called for assistance from Alton’s Marine 1 rescue boat while they worked to shine light on the woman in the water. The rescue boat arrived a short time later from the Alton Marina and she was pulled to safety and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation into the incident continues.