One woman is in custody after cutting another woman described as an acquaintance Wednesday night in Alton. The incident happened just after 7:30pm at the Bozza Car Wash located at 1,600 Bozza Street, about a block north of Broadway.
According to information shared by the Alton Police Department, the victim declined medical treatment after being cut with a knife during the altercation. The suspect was later located and taken into custody, The investigation is ongoing, and Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford stresses these two people are familiar with each other - this was not a random act of violence.