A day after a series of deadly crashes on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, the Illinois State Police and IDOT again closed a stretch of the highway on Tuesday due to high winds. The interstate was closed in both directions between mile posts 63 and 82 for several hours due to high winds blowing dust from nearby farm fields. The roadway reopened Tuesday evening and the winds are expected to be lighter Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the Monday crashes continues as police are still trying to identify two of the victims. A total of seven people are confirmed to have died in the pile-up, that’s one additional victim from the original total of six as investigators discovered more remains in the wreckage of one of the cars. Police are also releasing vehicles today that suffered less serious damage for owners to pick up or have towed away.