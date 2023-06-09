Smoke from more than 100 wildfires burning across Canada has been rolling into North American cities far from the flames. How unhealthy is the air here in the Midwest right now? An expert with OSF HealthCare in Alton says that depends.
Pulmonologist Dr. Nadeem Ahmed with OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton tells The Big Z in places like New York, it is unhealthy for most everyone to be outside for extended periods of time.
The smoke has triggered air quality alerts in several states in recent weeks, including one for the St. Louis metropolitan area on Thursday. He says it is mostly people with asthma, COPD, heart disease, and the really young that are at risk of having respiratory issues in our area.
You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Ahmed here: