Severe weather made its way through the St. Louis area on Saturday, leaving behind downed tree limbs and trees across, cancelling outdoor activities and dumping heavy rain. Lambert Airport in St. Louis recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per hour Saturday afternoon, but so far no injuries have been reported anywhere in the Metro East.
Here in the Riverbend, heavy rain and strong winds pushed through in the 4 o’clock hour, briefly flooding some roadways and backyards. Landmarks was overcome with water from the Clark Bridge Tree to near Lincoln Douglas Square for a short time. Tree limbs fell, some fences were damaged, and warning sirens were heard going off in Granite City, although there was no tornado warning issues yesterday afternoon. However, the National Weather Service did issue a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the Metro East with the possibility of destructive winds which may have resulted in some use of warning sirens.
Ameren Illinois reports around 14-thousand customers without power this morning in the Metro East including around 350 still without power in the Riverbend area. Ameren Missouri is dealing with more than 40-thousand power outages this morning.