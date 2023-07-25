A University of Illinois Extension Climate Change Specialist explains what the term "heat index" means, as we are likely to hear it a lot this week. Combine the actual temperature with the relative humidity and you have the heat index, or feels like temp, according to the extension's Duane Friend.
He notes that when the heat index is high, it's harder for the body to cool itself off since not as much sweat is evaporating.
Friend says the lesser known "wet bulb globe temperature" provides an even better read on how dangerous the heat is outside. It's an indicator of the heat related stress on the human body in direct sunlight, and is used in marathons, other athletics and by the military.