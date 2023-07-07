Having more business than your current location can handle is usually a good problem to have. West Star Aviation at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto is currently experiencing that, so they have broken ground on a new expansion that will add a 40,000 square foot hangar and about 30,000 square feet of back shop space to their location.
Airport Manager Danny Adams tells The Big Z this will allow them to expand their current setup and workspace.
He says planes from around the world come to this location for service, and West Star has a great reputation for great workers and doing great work. Adams says West Star will be looking to add 60-80 new high-skilled, well-paying jobs with the expansion, which he says is planned for completion in early spring of next year.
You can listen to an interview with West Star's Vice President of Project Management Mike Zada here: