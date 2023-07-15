Granite City’s mayor says a mosquito captured near Wilson Park tested positive for West Nile Virus. Mike Parkinson posted to social media Thursday about the Madison County Health Department’s findings.
The health department conducts random mosquito population checks throughout the county.
Granite City residents are advised to wear protective clothing and use mosquito repellent outdoors when the insects are prevalent.
Mayor Parkinson says the city was told by the health department to place larvicide tablets in areas of standing water.
He’s asking that Granite City residents get ride of any standing water on their properties.
West Nile Virus, if untreated, can cause severe illness and death in humans.