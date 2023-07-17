Construction on a 21-million-dollar investment in downtown Alton has gotten a sizeable financial boost. The Wedge Innovation Center will be located in the former Wedge Bank and Elfgen building. The Heartland Regional Investment Fund has announced an $8-million investment in the project.
Jeff Colona, New Markets Tax Credits Director at STL Partnership tells The Big Z why he feels this is an attractive project.
Cady Seabaugh, Senior Vice President of New Markets for MBS Urban Initiatives tells The Big Z her expectations for this project.
The Wedge will serve as an accelerator, incubator, co-working space, and digital hub focused on social impact innovation and specializing in livability, clean tech, and climate tech to benefit everyday lives. The Innovation Center will be housed on the upper floors of the building.