There will be a cannabis dispensary in downtown Wood River; there won’t be a referendum to approve it. Hamstrung by the actions of a prior administration, councilmen opposed to the dispensary opted to drop their push for a vote of the people, which was ultimately deemed to be futile according to councilman Bill Dettmers:
CUT: 71241 :33 Outcue: areas we predesignated
Dettmers also said the prior council had promised developers more than $300 thousand dollars in TIF money for the renovation of the building slated to house the dispensary:
Facing the potential risk of having to defend an expensive lawsuit, the council exited a closed session Monday night and voted 4-1 to approve the TIF allocation and clear the way for the dispensary in the downtown business district. Dettmers was the lone no vote.