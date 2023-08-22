cannabis shop

There will be a cannabis dispensary in downtown Wood River; there won’t be a referendum to approve it. Hamstrung by the actions of a prior administration, councilmen opposed to the dispensary opted to drop their push for a vote of the people, which was ultimately deemed to be futile according to councilman Bill Dettmers:

dettmers - cannabis 1

CUT:  71241    :33           Outcue:    areas we predesignated

Dettmers also said the prior council had promised developers more than $300 thousand dollars in TIF money for the renovation of the building slated to house the dispensary:

dettmers - cannabis 2

Facing the potential risk of having to defend an expensive lawsuit, the council exited a closed session Monday night and voted 4-1 to approve the TIF allocation and clear the way for the dispensary in the downtown business district.  Dettmers was the lone no vote.