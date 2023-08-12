The overnight thunderstorm brought heavy rain to some areas of the Riverbend and caught some drivers by surprise.
Rosewood Heights Fire Department officials say they got a call for a motorist trapped in floodwaters around four Saturday morning.
It happened on Route 255 near the Bender Avenue overpass.
By the time firefighters could get to the scene, an Illinois State trooper had already rescued the person.
The driver's white sedan was pulled out of the water and towed away by Trickey’s, firefighters say.