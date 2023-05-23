A consumer watchdog organization is urging you to be on guard against utility imposters and scams. There is apparently an increase in scams as it relates to “the water company” in the region, with scammers calling people at random and telling them to produce a payment immediately or they will have their water service cut off.
Don O’Brien, Investigator with the Better Business Bureau tells The Big Z these scammers will try to get you to act quickly and with urgency.
If you suspect you are receiving a phone call from someone attempting to scam you for payment, just hang up, then call your water company to verify your account status.