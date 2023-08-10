The Village of Hardin has dealt with brown water for quite some time. Some residents and business owners there say they have not seen the improvement promised when Illinois American Water bought the infrastructure a little more than a year ago, but the company says they are currently working on the fix.
Illinois American Water Company spokesman Terry Mackin tells The Big Z they understand the discolored water is a major concern, but testing indicates it meets all regulatory standards.
Mackin says the brown water is caused by current and the inability to remove manganese from source water and they are taking “appropriate steps to resolve the issue,” a portion of which is currently under Illinois EPA review. It is estimated the upgrades will cost in the neighborhood of $5 million.