It’s “Back to School” season, and that means a need for increased awareness by drivers when in school zones. Police encourage you to be patient and keep an eye on crosswalks, especially in neighborhoods with school buildings. Children have been struck in crosswalks and while in school zones in the Riverbend in recent years.
Mike Dixon formerly worked at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and recently retired as Police Chief in Bethalto and tells the Big Z, being safe in school zones is not just for drivers to consider, but also for adults to speak with children about ways to protect themselves:
One additional tip is that drivers should avoid “double-parking” in lots and streets near school buildings during pick up as this increases the risk of an oncoming driver not being able to see a child step off a sidewalk.