The Better Business Bureau has a warning if you are trying to watch a live stream of your favorite high school football team’s games, or any of a number of other sports. Some schools offer that service either free or for a subscription, but scam streaming sites are popping up especially on Facebook.
The offer to watch your favorite school’s game seems to be a simple click to a link, but BBB investigator Don O’Brien says click with caution. He says if the link is not coming from the school but from a third party, beware.
The BBB reports state associations that oversee high school sports in Indiana, North Carolina, and New Mexico also issued warnings about the scam streams last year.