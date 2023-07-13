An initiative through the University of Illinois can help farmers get the mental health care they need. The Illinois Agricultural Mental Health voucher program connects farmers with local mental health professionals.
Producers and their family members can request vouchers for three free behavioral health sessions, according to U of I Assistant Professor Josie Rudolphi.
She says sometimes producers don’t know how to get help or where to go when they are struggling.
Rudolphi says so far more than 40 mental health providers are participating in the program with more to come. Anyone in the agriculture industry who is interested can visit: go.illinois.edu/farmstressvoucher