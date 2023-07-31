Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park in Alton will return this winter and planning is already underway to get the display ready for the public. The backbone of the attraction is the Grandpa Gang, a volunteer group of mostly retired residents who put it all together. A meeting is coming up next week to recruit new volunteers.
Dick Alford is one of the organizers of the group and says it’s a lot of work, but very rewarding:
An informational meeting is coming up August 8 at 11am at the Meunstermann Pavilion at Gordon Moore Park. If you would like to help but can’t attend the meeting, contact Alford at 618-781-2482 or Dave Davis at 618-419-1969.
Santa will return this year for photos with kids and the Enchanted Forest will also be back, where the public can vote for best decorated tree.