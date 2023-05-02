Part of the culture at the Wood River Refinery is that of volunteering. Phillips 66 celebrated April as “Good Energy Month” with three service projects locally, in which volunteers worked various projects while on the clock.
Refinery spokesperson Melissa Erker tells The Big Z as part of this program, the projects will each receive donations from the company.
On April 4, 17 employees donated 68 hours to support the Edwardsville Children’s Museum Micro Forest. On April 20, 16 employees donated 108 hours to support HeartLands Conservancy, and on April 27, 12 employees donated 48 hours to support the Boys & Girls Club of Alton.