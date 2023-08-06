A pair of 13-year-olds were recognized by the mayor and village trustees in East Alton last week for their efforts described as potentially lifesaving by Police Sergeant Christian Cranmer. In late June, Bentley Mayer and Kamden Balicki were leaving East Gate Plaza, walking in the 200 block of Niagara Street towards home when they came upon a distressed man lying on the sidewalk.
Believing the man was suffering from an overdose, Bentley immediately called his father, who contacted 9-1-1. Police arrived and administered Narcan to the individual who was unresponsive and barely breathing. East Alton firefighters and first responders were able to resuscitate the victim who later declined further medical attention.
Mayor Darren Carlton called the boys’ actions heroic:
The boys were presented with certificates by the mayor at the village board meeting.