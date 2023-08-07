The Village Garden behind Godfrey Village Hall serves many purposes, including helping feed the needy. The garden contains a mix of flowers and vegetables. The garden traditionally donates much of its harvest to the Crisis Food Center in Alton.
Master Gardener and Project Leader of the Village Garden in Godfrey Nancy Orrill tells The Big Z they are having another good year here in 2023.
She says their best year resulted in a donation of about 1,800 pounds of food. Orrill says the garden began donating its harvest around 2011.