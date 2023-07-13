The three people killed in Wednesday’s bus crash on I-70 near Highland have been named. The Madison County Coroner’s office says Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez, a 34-year-old from Passaic, NJ; Buford Paya, a 71-year-old from Supai, AZ; and Bradley Donovan, 47-year-old from Springfield, IL all perished in the wreck and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fourteen others were injured, some seriously, after a Greyhound bus ran into three tractor trailers parked on the exit ramp at the Silver Lake Rest Stop just before 2am Wednesday. No one inside those vehicles were injured and the fatalities and injuries involved those on the bus. Ten people were taken away by ambulance while four victims were airlifted from the scene.