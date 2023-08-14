US Steel announced late Sunday it had rejected a $7.3 billion buyout offer from Cleveland Cliffs. United States Steel Corp president David Burritt said the unsolicited offer was made without the company being allowed to conduct proper due diligence on the true value of the company. Cleveland Cliffs employs around 14-thousand union workers, while US Steel has around 11-thousand, including at a plant in Granite City.
In a letter dated August 3, the United Steelworkers Union expressed support for the buyout offer, but the company said Cleveland Cliffs was pushing them to accept the offer without the time to study the proposal. US Steel said there had been other unsolicited offers and the company would review strategic alternatives. In its letter, the union praised Cleveland Cliffs for not cutting union jobs when it acquired AK Steel in 2019 and ArcelorMittal in 2020.