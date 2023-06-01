The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Wednesday night to support a debt ceiling and budget cuts package hammered out by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The bill was approved 314-117 and now moves on to the U.S. Senate where it is expected to be approved.
Local U.S. House members Mary Miller and Mike Bost, both Republicans, voted against the bill. Bost said lawmakers in Washington failed to do the right thing, while Miller said there were not nearly enough cuts or policy changes to change the financial direction of the country. Democrat Nikki Budzinski voted in favor of the bill recognizing that it was a good compromise in a divided Congress. A handful of more progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans voted against the measure saying it was not the right deal for the country.