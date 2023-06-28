The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is once again holding a series of Urban Fishing Clinics at locations throughout the Riverbend. Youngsters and families with little or no fishing experience can join in on the fun for free this summer. Participants are provided with rods, reels, and bait and tackle for catch-and-release fishing.
IDNR Southern Illinois Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen tells the Big Z he has a conservation education rep coming to Glazebrook Park for clinics July 10 - 20.
You can register for the Godfrey clinics by calling 618-466-1483. For information on other local clinics, click here: https://www.ifishillinois.org/programs/Urban_Fishing.html