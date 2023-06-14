It's almost time for the annual Urban Farm Tour in the Riverbend. The Sierra Club is planning the event for Sunday June 25 from 10am – 1pm, and there is a need for volunteers to help out that day.
“Greeters” are needed to help as people walk up to the site and give a bit of information on that particular location. The Sierra Club's Christine Favilla tells The Big Z there is also a need for “hosts.”
She says there is a variety of farms on the tour, which is self-guided.
To register: bit.ly/urbanfarmtour
To volunteer: christine.favilla@sierraclub.org