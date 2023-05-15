The Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of how free trial offers work. They are an extremely popular marketing tactic, especially for subscription services, but they are also the source of many complaints from those who may have trouble canceling the offer once the free trial period is up.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z if you have “cut the cord” and are now streaming your television through a subscription service, keep an eye on the calendar.
Your free trial probably has a time limit. Once that passes, if you haven’t canceled your “order,” you may be on the hook for more products. Also, review the signup form and look for pre-checked boxes.
He adds, review your credit and debit card statements. This will help you know immediately if you are being charged for something you didn’t order. Find the terms and conditions for the offer. And understand how to cancel future shipments or services before you agree to the terms of the agreement.