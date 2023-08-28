The Missouri Department of Transportation is on track to have the U.S. 67 project in West Alton finished later this year. The plan will create new southbound lanes level with the northbound lanes until the highway reaches the levee. New J-turns will also be in place to reach areas along the river.
Missouri Department of Transportation North Area Engineer Tabitha Locke tells The Big Z even when their portion of the project is done, you may still see some construction in the area.
“J-Turns” will be in place near Riverlands Way that engineers say will help traffic get in and out of that area.
You can learn more about the project here: https://www.modot.org/southbound-route-67-elevation-project