A University of Illinois professor is joining scholars around the world highlighting the potential risks of artificial intelligence, or AI.
Robert Brunner, associate dean for innovation and chief disruption officer at the U of I Gies College of Business, joined a group of more than 350 experts who signed a joint statement urging the world to take a step back and consider the realities of the technology.
Brunner considers himself an optimist and believes AI can be used for the greater good.
“There are so many wonderful opportunities about personalized medicine and new drug discoveries that are possible because AI is so powerful,” said Brunner to The Center Square. “It can help us evaluate all these potential drug combinations in ways we never have been able to do before.”
OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a well-known chatbot, is grabbing the world’s attention because it offers essay-like answers to prompts from users.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who also signed the statement, is on a global tour discussing AI.
“We face serious risk,” said Altman. “The challenge that the world has is how we’re going to manage those risks and make sure we still get to enjoy those tremendous benefits.”
Brunner believes the initial risks involve the country’s workforce.
“And whether that is replacing part of the work you do on a daily basis, whether that’s allowing companies to reduce headcount and still trying to make the same level of productivity,” said Brunner.
Some AI experts are calling for increased scrutiny and potential regulations on the technology, but Brunner said we shouldn't be solely focused on the worst possible outcomes and align AI development with our core human values.