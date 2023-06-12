The annual Madison County Garden Tour hosted by the University of Illinois Extension Service is coming up later this month. The tour will feature the garden at Drost Park in Maryville and seven home gardens in Maryville and Glen Carbon on Friday, June 23 from 4-9pm and Saturday, June 24, 9am-1pm.
Sarah Ruth, Program Coordinator tells The Big Z the tour is a great way to see what others are doing and get some ideas for your own garden.
Funds generated from the event supports University of Illinois Extension programs including Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, and 4-H. Tickets are $13. Children 10 and under are free. For information, call the University of Illinois Extension office (618) 344-4230.
https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2023-06-23-madison-county-garden-tour