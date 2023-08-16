A shooting near St. Louis University on Tuesday resulted in the death of one man and a second man was injured. Authorities discovered one male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the injured individual may have been responsible for shooting the first victim. St. Louis University Department of Public Safety sent emergency notifications to make the SLU community aware of the incident and asking them to avoid the area. It is not believed that anyone involved is affiliated with the university. Fall classes at St. Louis University start next week.