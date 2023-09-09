The head of Madison County Transit says riding the MCT Trails in the East Alton/Wood River/Alton area just got a lot easier. The agency commemorated the completion of two trail projects last week with ribbon-cuttings at the new Riverbend Trail extension and the improved Confluence Trail.
The Confluence Trail improvements focus on the area along the Berm Highway near the old power plant and Wood River Creek. SJ Morrison, Managing Director of Madison County Transit tells The Big Z this portion of the trail once shared a gravel access road with vehicular traffic.
The Riverbend Trail extension is a quarter-mile long, 10-foot-wide asphalt extension starts at the MCT Eastgate Park & Ride facility at Eastgate Plaza that extends to the intersection of Niagara and South Streets, where a one-block on-road connector takes users to the MCT Riverbend Trail. From here, the MCT Riverbend Trail runs south on the levee next to Wood River Creek, crosses beneath IL-3, and connects to the MCT Confluence Trail.