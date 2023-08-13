The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) has two more flights to Washington, DC on this year’s calendar, with the next one taking off Tuesday, August 22. Ninety-three veterans from all branches of the military will be on board, and several are from the Riverbend and surrounding area.
There are veterans booked on this trip from cities like Bunker Hill, Godfrey, Grafton, Jerseyville, and Shipman. LLHF President Joan Bortolon tells the Big Z they are taking veterans from the Vietnam era and before.
She says if you are a veteran and have been waiting your turn, you can apply now. Veteran and guardian applications are available at Landoflincolnhonorflight.org