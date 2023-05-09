Two people were injured in a head-on crash this (Tuedsday) morning in Alton. At about 10am, Alton police and fire were called to Martin Luther King Drive (U.S. 67) near the intersection with 10th Street.
It appears a gold Chevrolet S10 pickup was traveling northbound on MLK when it crossed over the centerline and struck a 2016 Nissan Rogue that was traveling southbound, with both vehicles sustaining heavy damage. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital and later to a St. Louis area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.