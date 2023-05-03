A juvenile is being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center, accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in Alton on Tuesday. The victim has not been publicly identified. The incident happened just before 1pm in the 2,600 block of Maxey Street and may be tied to gunfire the previous evening.
Police responded to the same area Monday night around 8:40pm for a report of several gun shots being fired. Officers recovered evidence in the area of a firearm being discharged but none of those believed to be involved were located. Information learned during Tuesday's death investigation apparently indicate the two incidents are related, although investigators have not said how. The unidentified juvenile has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.
A 19-year-old homeless man, Marquan A. Knight, allegedly fled the scene, but was located later in the day. He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. His bond is set at $100,000.
Chief Ford – “This unfortunate but quick investigation led to the seizure of two firearms being taken off of our streets, and out of the hands of individuals who are not of legal age to possess them. I make a plea to the public that if you are aware of teenagers who are in possession of firearms, to contact the police or to safely turn over these firearms to trusted authorities, so that these tragic deaths of our children do not continue to happen. I again offer my sincere condolences to the family of the victim.”
Alton Mayor David Goins – “This is such a tragic loss for our community. Losing anybody to gun violence is tragic, but it is especially devastating when it happens to someone so young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. I also want to extend my thanks to the Alton Police Department, especially those who worked diligently on this case, in identifying and apprehending the suspect and bringing quick resolve to this senseless tragedy.”