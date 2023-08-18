Two people have died in separate traffic crashes overnight. One crash took place in Fairmont City around midnight while the other crash happened in north St. Louis County around 3:15am on Shackleford near Wiethaupt. Both drivers died at the scene of each crash.
The crash in Fairmont City took place on Collinsville Road near Sand Prairie Road where the car rolled over. In the north county crash, the driver ran off the road, hit a utility pole and down an embankment where it caught fire. The names of those involved have not been released and investigations continue.