Two people are dead following a Sunday night crash just before 10pm in Bethalto. According to information from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, a tan Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on South Moreland Road, in between Buchta Road and Birch Drive, when it crossed over into the northbound lanes, into the path of red Hyundai Tucson, which was traveling northbound at this location.
Following the crash, the Impala became engulfed in flames. A passerby called 911 and remained on scene to assist. Once a Wood River Police officer arrived on scene, he was able to break the window and extricate the driver, 20-year-old Reid S. Brice of Alton. Brice was later pronounced dead, as was a passenger in the other vehicle, 77-year-old Kenneth L. Quinlan of Bethalto. The driver of that vehicle sustained serious injuries and was later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. The Sheriff's Department thanks all of the first responders, including the previously mentioned Wood River Officer Lutz, for their efforts.