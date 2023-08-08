Police in Belleville are investigating the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl on Monday. Police were called to the first block of south 88th street around 6:30pm yesterday but once they arrived discovered someone from the home was already driving the child to a local hospital where she later died.
Investigators are not saying much yet about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said they do not believe a suspect is at large in connection with the case.
The shooting comes just hours after a 7-year-old was killed in St. Louis in what police there are calling an accidental shooting incident. In the St. Louis case, the child was reportedly playing with a loaded gun inside a truck parked near the Mint Townhomes located off North Hanley near I-170.