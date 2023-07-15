A summer tradition wraps up its 2023 run on Sunday. The Jersey County Fair will have plenty of horsepower on display at the grandstand this weekend, with tractor pulls tonight, and the traditional demo derby putting the wraps on the fair Sunday.
Jersey County Fair Association Treasurer Tom Moore tells The Big Z demo derby competitors from around the region are also welcome to compete.
Admission to the fairgrounds is 2-dollars per person, but there is additional cost to enter the grandstand. It’s $10 for the tractor pull tonight, with kid’s tickets $5. It's the same price for the demo derby.