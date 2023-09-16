**updated 9:00am September 16, 2023**: Illinois State Police say 21-year-old Chase Bowles of Alton was the driver whose car crossed the center line of Route 4 near St. Jacob, early Friday, causing a head-on collision. Bowles died in the wreckage, as did the other driver, 21-year-old Emily Morton of Nixa, MO. Troopers say Morton's passenger, 21-year-old Jayda Fulkerson of Marine was also killed.
Illinois State Police are on the scene of a traffic crash in Madison County where they say three people died. The crash took place earlier this morning on Illinois Route 4 and Highway 40 near St. Jacob.
The crash took place around 3:15 a.m. today. According to police, a male driver was heading southbound on Route 4 when it crossed the center line and collided with a car heading north. Two women were riding in the northbound vehicle. All three people died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.