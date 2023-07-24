TreeHouse Wildlife Center is hosting its 2nd annual Christmas in July event this coming Saturday July 29. From 11am-4pm you're invited to the property on Green Acres Road in Dow for the annual fundraiser for the facility that nurses injured wildlife back to health.
Treehouse spokesperson Kelly Vandersand tells The Big Z they are hoping for a good turnout.
The center can be found by traveling the Great River Road to Elsah, turning into the village, and follow the road until you get to Green Acres Road, and then follow that for 4 - 4 1/2 miles.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/TreehouseWC