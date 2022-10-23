It’s a chance to take advantage of the mild weather – by planting some trees.
The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center needs volunteers to help on Monday, October 24 at two locations.
They’ll be at Milton Park in Alton at nine Monday morning, then Russell Commons at ten.
Volunteers should wear boots and bring gardening gloves and a water bottle.
The effort’s made possible by a “Recover, Replant, Restore” grant from Trees Forever, as well as funding from Ameren Illinois’ “Right Tree, Right Place” project.
This tree planting is targeting areas of Alton that do not have a diversity of trees or have lost them over time.
This fall, students from the Swarovski Waterschool program will help care for the trees.