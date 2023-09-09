Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ office is working to get the word out about the state’s Illinois “ABLE” program. Schools should now be sharing information about the savings program with the parents of individualized education plan students. Treasurer frerichs says it helps families save money for disability-related expenses.
The money can be used for expenses like therapy, transportation, education, special equipment and more. More details about the able program are available at: illinoistreasurer.gov.