A federal jury in Chicago has convicted the once-top aide to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Capitol News Illinois reports the jury found Tim Mapes guilty on one count each of perjury and obstruction of justice.
Prosecutors said Mapes was protecting Madigan in 2021 when he lied to the grand jury investigating the former speaker and his inner circle.
Defense attorneys claimed that theory was far-fetched, given Mapes was ousted from Madigan’s orbit in 2018. But the jury saw emails and heard wiretapped calls where Mapes expressed ongoing loyalty to the speaker even months after his forced resignation.
Mapes will be sentenced January tenth (2024), and his most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Madigan faces his own bribery and racketeering trial set for April.