If your garden is suffering due to the recent lack of rain, a local gardening expert says there are some things you can do to help your plants survive. Sarah Ruth, U of I Extension Program Coordinator, tells The Big Z a watering can won’t cut it – get a soaker hose or use your regular hose to create a small trickle of water and let is run for about 20 minutes a day.
Ruth cautions that too much water at one time could harm the plants as well, so make sure you pay attention to how much you are giving them when watering. She says for most plants, trees, and lawns an inch of water per week should be sufficient.