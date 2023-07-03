Don’t put the garden hose or watering can away. A horticulture educator at the University of Illinois Extension has some tips for making sure your plants get enough moisture. Make sure you water plants at the roots, spray the water on a gentle nozzle setting like “shower” and check the ground to see how much moisture has penetrated the soil, according to the Extension’s Chris Enroth.
Enroth says water needs can vary based on the soil type, amount of mulch and density of the plant. He also suggests instead of hand watering, setting up a drip irrigation system. Many stores and online retailers sell kits that can be easily set up and put on an automated timer.