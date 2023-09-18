As the air starts to cool and autumn is now just days away, a local expert says it’s time to start thinking about cleaning up your garden. If you find any diseased plants in your landscaping, remove them so as to not affect what you may plant next year.
Instead of bagging up your leaves to be hauled away, U of I Extension Educator Sarah Ruth tells The Big Z you can use them to make your soil more robust.
She says you can also gather up the leaves and use them to mulch in your flowers and other decorative landscaping.