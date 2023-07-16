The historical reenactment presentation called Vintage Voices will return to the Alton City Cemetery this October. The event consists of tours held in the Alton City Cemetery where many of Alton’s historic figures are buried, and tickets are now on sale.
Vintage Voices Committee Chair Jody Basola tells The Big Z how you can get your tickets.
Performances will be October 7, 8, 14, 15. The hour-long walking tours will begin at noon all four days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes. There will also be a non-walking tour on Sunday, October 15. The one-hour performance begins at 5pm at Lovejoy Event Center on Piasa Street. To get your tickets, click here: https://vintagevoices.eventbrite.com