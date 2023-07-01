When it comes to opioids, addiction is as big of a scourge in rural areas as it is in cities. Some say it may be even bigger.
Brent Van Ham, registered nurse and drug counselor based in Carbondale, said opioid addiction impacts three out of four farm families.
“Most of us with extended family probably have someone who is involved in this,” Van Ham told The Center Square.
Van Ham provides counseling and addiction services all across southern Illinois in his work for Southern Illinois University Medical School.
Opioid addicts are not just young people. It doesn’t matter how much education a person has or what they do for a living.
“Addiction is an equal opportunity killer,” he said.
In the past 20 years, evidence-based treatments have been developed that can turn people’s lives around, Van Ham said.
The first step to winning the war against opioids is a compassionate understanding of the problem. “This is a medical issue, not a moral issue,” he emphasized. “Anyone can become addicted.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been concerned about addiction rates in rural communities for a number of years now.
No corner of our country has gone untouched by the opioid crisis, but the impact of this issue on small towns and rural places has been particularly significant,” the USDA website says.
Drug users do not need to go to street corners in cities to get drugs anymore, Van Ham said.
Drugs are as close as a cell phone.
“The sources are many and various. People are using cell phones and social media to find them,” Van Ham said.
Isolation puts rural drug uses at higher risk for overdoses, Van Ham said. “To survive an overdose, somebody has to be there to save you,” he said.
When someone winds up in the emergency room after an overdose and they finally decide that they need help, being in a rural area makes finding help more difficult, Van Ham said. Recovery services and referrals are harder to come by.
“There are not as many doctors and nurses and counselors per capita,” Van Ham said. “In my zip code, there are only two doctors that I can refer people to. And they are very busy guys. Out in the country, distance is a real barrier to services.”
A game changer for opioid addicts is the over-the-counter availability of naloxone, the life-saving drug that can save people who are overdosing.
“There is a statewide effort spearheaded by the Illinois Department of Human Services to get Narcan out to people free of charge,” Van Ham said.
As part of that push, Southern Illinois University and a lot of other providers are going out into communities and training people on the street and people in businesses to use naloxone. Gas station owners and librarians who find someone slumped over in a bathroom now have the ability to save those people’s lives, Van Ham said. He’d like to see a lot more people with naloxone in their backpacks and in their cars.