Three people are facing charges after East Alton and Alton Police executed a search warrant on Friday morning as part of a joint investigation. The targeted home was at 213 Niagara Street in East Alton and police from both agencies arrived at 9am taking three people into custody on various charges.
33-year-old Matthew Smith was booked on multiple felony charges including unlawful possession of Meth. 33-year-old Michael Johns was arrested on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of Meth, 38-year-old Stephanie Jo Williams held a felony warrant for unlawful possession of Meth and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. All three lived at the address and all were taken to the Madison County Jail where they await court proceedings.